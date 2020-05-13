Gonzaga trio, WSU’s CJ Elleby receive additional time to consider draft decisions

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Filip Petrusev and Joel Ayayi and Washington State’s CJ Elleby will have more time to decide whether to stay in the NBA draft or return to school.

The deadline for early entrants to withdraw from the draft will be pushed back, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

A new withdrawal date will be announced once the NBA establishes a predraft process timeline. The deadline originally was June 3, but it seemed inevitable that would change with the coronavirus outbreak causing postponement of the draft lottery and draft combine that had been scheduled for later this month.

NBA teams can interview players virtually but in-person workouts aren’t permitted due to the virus. There are 163 college early entrants in the draft, which is scheduled for June 25 but could be pushed back.