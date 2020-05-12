Ten Gonzaga sports teams earn APR Public Recognition Awards

Ten Gonzaga teams earned Annual Progress Rate (APR) Public Recognition Awards, according to the NCAA.

Gonzaga paced the West Coast Conference for the most teams honored, edging out Santa Clara (nine). The Zags were the only conference school to have men’s and women’s basketball honored. GU teams honored included men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s track, men’s golf, men’s soccer, women’s tennis and volleyball.

The Zags ranked fourth nationally, behind Columbia, Colgate and Northwestern, with 67% of their 15 teams receiving awards. Gonzaga has had at least 10 teams honored for seven consecutive years.

“To have 10 teams score in the top 10 percent of their sport is outstanding, and it really reflects the work that our student-athletes, coaches, faculty and staff have put in,” athletic director Mike Roth said in a school release. “Our student-athletes continue to raise the bar, and we are so proud to be a part of helping them achieve their goals.”

Teams earn Public Recognition Awards by finishing in the top 10 percent of their sport over a multiyear span.

The WCC ranked fourth among Division I conferences with 33% of its teams being honored, trailing the Ivy League, Patriot League and Big East Conference.