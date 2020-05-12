Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp switches jersey number to 10

From quarterback Vernon Adams’ switch to No. 3 and linebacker Samson Ebukam’s change to the same number three seasons later, jersey changes are relatively common at Eastern Washington.

One of its most distinguished alumnus – trusty Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp – will do the same in the NFL.

Kupp announced on Twitter that he will switch his jersey number to 10, the number he wore in college while setting nearly every Football Championship Subdivision receiving record.

Another Cooper – former Rams receiver and 2016 draft pick Pharaoh Cooper – wore No. 10 when Kupp was drafted a year later in the third round. Kupp has worn No. 18 the past three seasons, a number that lives in Rams lore. It was formerly worn by quarterback and 1969 NFL Most Valuable Player and four-time Pro Bowler Roman Gabriel, whom Kupp praised in his social media letter.

“You have all gotten to know me as No. 18,” wrote Kupp, who mentioned the genesis of his former No. 1 number at Yakima’s Davis High School. “Now, though, it’s time to for me to return home and embrace the next stage of my career in 10, my true number.”

A popular figure on the Rams, the No. 18 jersey of Kupp, who ranked ninth in the NFL last season in receiving yards (1,161), has been sold to thousands of fans, according to reports.

That wasn’t lost on Kupp, who wrote that he is working with an NFL-licensed apparel company to get fans who bought his jersey from Jan. 1 to Sunday a free repurposed jersey, if sent in with a proof of purchase.

Kupp still has close ties to EWU. His brother, Ketner Kupp, led EWU in tackles in 2018 and has returned to the program as a defensive analyst. The youngest Kupp, Davis High senior-to-be Katrina Kupp, has committed to the EWU soccer program.