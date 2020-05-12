Gonzaga Women's Basketball
Four-star recruit Bree Salenbien commits to Gonzaga women’s basketball

UPDATED: Tue., May 12, 2020

Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier, pictured, has landed a four-star recruit with three-time Michigan Player of the Year Bree Salenbien. (Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Allen jima@spokesman.com(509) 459-5437

Bree Salenbien, a four-star recruit and a three-time Michigan Player of the Year, gave her oral commitment Tuesday to play at Gonzaga.

The 6-foot-3 Salenbien, a junior at Division 4 Lenawee Christian, shared the news on social media.

“I’m excited to run with the Zags!” Salenbien said in a message that was retweeted by Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier.

“Thank you Lord for all the blessings, thank you to all my coaches, family-teammates, and community. See you at the Kennel,” said Salenbien, who is projected to play at the wing.

Salenbien chose the Zags over more than two dozen other Division I schools, including Power Five programs Duke, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Northwestern, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

The Associated Press State Player of the Year as a freshman and sophomore, Salenbien made it three in a row last season after averaging 20.6 points and 10.5 rebounds.

She also shot 80% at the free-throw line and averaged 4.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.2 blocks. Salenbien scored a season-high 37 points in one game – two shy of her school record set a year earlier.

Over the last 12 games of the season, Salenbien averaged almost 24 points a game. She was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN, which also ranked her fourth in the nation at her position and 32nd overall.

Salenbien said she made better use of her teammates this year.

“In the past, I would try and take on a double-team,” Salenbien told Michiganlive.com.

“This year, I relied a lot more on my teammates. If I was getting double-teamed, I knew someone would be open.”

Twenty games into the season, Salenbien tore an ACL in the final regular-season game.

She began rehabilitation immediately and was in the preoperation stage when all elective surgeries were put on hold by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

