WIAA amendment approves 30-second shot clock for boys basketball

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Monday announced 18 amendments to go into effect for the 2020-21 school year. Most had to do with transfer, discipline and practice time rules, but one will have a significant impact on game play.

The assembly of 53 high school and middle school administrators approved a measure to lower the shot clock for boys basketball from 35 seconds to 30. The shot clock for girls will remain at 30 seconds.

Washington is one of nine states across the country to use a shot clock for high school basketball.

The assembly also adopted the 10-second backcourt rule for girls and made uniform the “closely guarded violation” section so that both boys and girls must be in the front court in order for a violation to occur. Previously for girls, a violation could occur anywhere on the court.

Five amendments did not pass, including a measure that would have allowed basketball teams to schedule 24 games, up from 20.

Other highlights: