West High’s Logan Meyer signs with Rocky

By Spencer Martin

Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball head coach Bill Drekiosen has announced the addition of former Billings West standout Logan Meyer to the Battlin’ Bears roster.

Meyer, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 10.2 and two rebounds per game as a senior for the Golden Bears. He also earned honorable mention Eastern AA and academic all-state honors.

Meyer plans to earn a health and human performance degree and carries a 3.2 GPA. He will join fellow Golden Bear, Cade Tyson, at Rocky.

“We are excited to have Logan joining our basketball program,” Dreikosen said. “He is an excellent shooter with deep range and is a physical guard that plays hard. Logan understands what it takes to win and has demonstrated that he is not afraid to take and make big shots to win games. We look forward to working with him and watching him grow in our program.”