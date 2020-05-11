Four-star WR from Seattle area lists Washington State, four other Pac-12 schools in top five

As soon as they arrived in Pullman, Nick Rolovich and his new coaching staff decided recruiting the state of Washington would be a major point of emphasis, and it paid immediate dividends when the Cougars were able to add three-star cornerback Alphonse Oywak, of Kentwood High School, on signing day in February.

Rolovich and Washington State haven’t let off the gas on the west side of the state, as was evident by the top-five list released Monday by four-star Kennedy Catholic wide receiver Lonyatta “Junior” Alexander.

According to his Twitter account, Alexander will be focusing on five Pac-12 schools from here on out: WSU, Washington, Arizona State, Cal and Utah.

These are my 5 official visits and my final schools please respect my decision and I will be focused on these #Top5 pic.twitter.com/pKn6nyopuv — Lonyatta Alexander ‘2021 (@LonyattaA) May 11, 2020

Before the coronavirus outbreak indefinitely shut down on-campus recruiting, Alexander was one of the last prospects to visit the Palouse, making the trip with fellow Kennedy Catholic receivers Jabez Tinae and Reed Shumpert. Tinae is also being pursued by the Cougars, and Shumpert is still waiting to be offered by Rolovich’s staff, though he’s indicated he’d like to play his college football in Pullman.

When Alexander announced his top-six schools a little more than a month ago, Minnesota was still in the running for the 6-foot-3, 189-pound receiver. Now he’ll stay within the Pac-12 and plans to take official visits to Pullman, Seattle, Tempe, Berkeley and Salt Lake City.

Alexander detailed his interest in each of the five schools during an interview with 247Sports.com national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman, suggesting he communicates daily with Rolovich and other members of the WSU staff.

“The (new) coaching staff overall, I can’t wait to see them play this year,” Alexander told Huffman. “They’re very excited about the coming up year and our 2021 group. They’re trying to keep us home and pushing for us hard. Washington State shows a little bit more than they care about us. Coach (Nick) Rolovich talks to me on a daily basis.”

At Kennedy Catholic, where Alexander has been a three-year varsity starter, the receiver is coming off a season in which he made 71 catches for 1,320 yards and 24 touchdowns, per 247Sports.com. As a sophomore, he caught 71 passes for 1,197 yards and 10 touchdowns.