Clarkston native Joel Dahmen shoots 14-under 58 at Mesa Country Club

A score of 59 is both magical and rare in golf. Joel Dahmen went one better Friday at Mesa (Arizona) Country Club.

The Clarkston native and PGA Tour player carded a 14-under-par 58 on the 6,887-yard layout, including a 9-under 26 on the back nine. Dahmen was 2 under through seven holes before blistering the last 11 holes with six birdies and three eagles.

Dahmen, who lives in Scottsdale, played the five par-5s in 8 under. The five 4s on his scorecard came in the first six holes. He penciled in 12 3s and one 2.

“I hold the course record at all my home courses, except Mesa Country Club,” Dahmen tweeted. “That changed (Friday) with some of my good friends along for the ride. That was FUN!”

Dahmen’s previous low score was an 11-under 59 on what he called “an easy par 70” in 2014. He owns at least two other course records with a 60 at Clarkston’s Quail Ridge and a 61 at Clarkston Country Club.

Dahmen once held course records at Indian Canyon and Lewiston Country Club, but both have been broken. Geno Bonnalie, who caddies for Dahmen, shot a 61 to top Dahmen’s 63 at Lewiston CC. Dahmen shot a 61 at Indian Canyon when he was a senior at Clarkston High in 2006. That was eclipsed by Derek Barron’s 59 in the 2015 Rosauers Open Invitational pro-am.

Dahmen, No. 70 in the world rankings, was off to a strong start with a pair of fifth-place finishes before the PGA Tour shut down two months ago in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The Tour is scheduled to return June 11-14 for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas.