This Date in Baseball: May 8

Associated Press

May 8

1906 – Philadelphia manager Connie Mack needed a substitute outfielder in the sixth inning of a game against Boston and called on pitcher Chief Bender to fill in. Bender hit two home runs, both inside the park.

1907 – Boston’s Big Jeff Pfeffer threw a no-hitter to give the Braves a 6-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in Boston.

1929 – Carl Hubbell of the New York Giants pitched a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the first by a left-hander in the majors in 13 seasons.

1935 – In the first game of a doubleheader, Ernie Lombardi of the Cincinnati Reds hit four doubles in consecutive innings (sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth) off four different Phillies pitchers. Lombardi also singled as the Reds beat Philadelphia 15-4.

1946 – Boston shortstop Johnny Pesky scored six times, setting an American League record, in a 14-10 win over the White Sox. Pesky, who was 4-for-5 in the game with a walk and two RBIs, matched Mel Ott’s National League mark for runs scored in a game.

1966 – Frank Robinson became the only player to hit a home run out of Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium. Robinson hit a 451-foot – 541 feet total – shot on a fly over the left-field wall off Cleveland right-hander Luis Tiant. The Orioles won 8-3.

1968 – Jim “Catfish” Hunter of the Oakland A’s pitched a perfect game to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0.

1994 – The Colorado Silver Bullets, the first women’s team to play a pro men’s team, lost 19-0 to the Northern League All-Stars. Leon Durham hit two homers and Oil Can Boyd started for the All-Stars. The Silver Bullets had two hits, struck out 16 times and made six errors.

1998 – Mark McGwire became the fastest player to hit 400 home runs when he connected in the third inning of the St. Louis Cardinals’ game against the New York Mets.

2001 – Randy Johnson became the third pitcher to strike out 20 in nine innings, but didn’t finish the game as the Arizona Diamondbacks went on beat Cincinnati 4-3 in 11 innings.

2010 – Jody Gerut hit for the cycle and drove in four runs as the Milwaukee Brewers pounded the Arizona Diamondbacks 17-3.

2010 – Mark Teixeira joined Lou Gehrig as the only Yankees to hit three home runs against the Boston Red Sox, and he and Francisco Cervelli drove in five runs each as New York beat Boston 14-3.

2012 – Josh Hamilton became the 16th player to hit four home runs in a game, launching a quartet of two-run drives against three different pitchers to carry the Texas Rangers to a 10-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

2015 – Bryce Harper hit two more home runs, giving him five in two games, and Danny Espinosa also connected twice to power the Washington Nationals to a 9-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. The 22-year-old Harper became the first player in Nationals/Expos franchise history and the youngest in major league history to hit five homers in two games.