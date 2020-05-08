Great Falls Chargers Wrap Up First Week Of Social Distancing Practice

By Leo Goldman SWX

t’s been about a week since the Great Falls Chargers resumed practicing all while maintaining social distancing and following health guidelines. So, how’s it been going?

“I think it’s going great, our kids have bought in to this situation that we are in with how we are practicing. They are out here for an hour and 15 minutes and when they’re here they work hard and they’re getting stuff done. They’ve bought into it, our coaches do a good job with coaching the kids up with the hour and 15 minutes that we have with them. We get a lot of stuff done, conditioning, drill work, stuff like that, so it’s actually working out fairly well for us right now” Said Tony Forster, Chargers Head Coach

”Definitely been a different experience, only having an hour and 15 minutes out here, we only have half the team. We’ve been able to do pretty good work with what we have right now, pretty impressed with that, hope it keeps going.” Said Tyler Marr, Chargers catcher.

“I think we’re doing the best we can. The longer it goes on, the better we‘ll get at doing this” Said Cam McNamee, Chargers pitcher

Even if games don’t get played this summer, it’s clear that the Chargers are still enjoying coming out here and getting some work in during the summer

“Just get better every day, that’s our goal. As long as we can do that this summer, it’s time well spent.” Said McNamee

“I just enjoy being out here with my buddies, obviously developing skills to the best of our abilities. Even if we don’t get to play, so be it. We get to be out here in the sun during the summer and not just sitting at home.” Said Marr