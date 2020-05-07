Seahawks open 2020 season against Falcons as schedule features four primetime games

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – For all the talk of how the 2020 NFL schedule might look different due to the novel coronavirus, when it was finally unveiled Thursday, Seattle’s slate looked pretty similar to most other recent years.

Seattle will play four prime time games for the eighth straight year (and could get the maximum five later if one is flexed), including its home opener on Sept. 20 against the Patriots on Sunday Night Football. The Seahawks will also have a Monday night game on Nov. 30 at Philadelphia and will play on Thursday night on Nov. 19 at home against Arizona.

The Seahawks will have their bye in week six and four games that will begin at 10 a.m. in Seattle. But the Seahawks will play back-to-back road games just once and will open with three of their first five at home with a chance to get off to a good start before their bye.

Seattle will open the season at Atlanta on Sept. 13.

While there had been a thought that division games might all be later in the year in case adjustments have to be made, the Seahawks will play Arizona in seventh week, which isn’t too different than most past seasons – Seattle played its first division game last year in week four and will play four of their six division games by Nov. 15.

The Seahawks will close out their season with a game they likely hope will have significant postseason implications on Jan. 3 against the 49ers in Santa Clara with their final home game on Dec. 27 against the Rams.

Here’s the full schedule, all times being Seattle time:

Sept. 13: at Atlanta, 10 a.m., Fox 28.

Sept. 20: vs. New England, 5:20 p.m., NBC (Sunday Night Football).

Sept. 27: vs. Dallas, 1:20 p.m., Fox 28.

Oct. 4: at Miami, 10 a.m., Fox 28.

Oct. 11: vs. Minnesota, 5:20 p.m., NBC (Sunday Night Football).

Oct. 18: Bye.

Oct. 25: at Arizona, 1:05, p.m., Fox 28.

Nov. 1: vs. San Francisco, 1:25, p.m., Fox 28.

Nov. 8: at Buffalo, 10 a.m., Fox 28.

Nov. 15: at Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m., Fox 28.

Nov. 19: vs. Arizona, 5:20 p.m. Fox 28 (Thursday Night Football).

Nov. 30: at Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m. ESPN (Monday Night Football).

Dec. 6: vs. New York Giants, 1:05 p.m., Fox 28.

Dec. 13: vs. New York Jets, 1:05 p.m., CBS.

Dec. 20: at Washington, 10 a.m., Fox 28.

Dec. 27: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:05, p.m., CBS.

Jan. 3: at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m., Fox 28.

Here’s a breakdown of a few key items:

Four prime-time games

This is one less than the maximum, but as noted flexing of games for TV purposes later can change how the season totals end up – last year Seattle had a prime time game against at Philadelphia flexed to an afternoon start but then had a later game against the 49ers that had been set for the afternoon flexed to prime time, ending up with five.

Seattle has played five prime time games each of the last two seasons and has played at least four every year since 2013.

And yes, as many prime times the better for Seattle.

The Seahawks are 29-7-1 in prime time games since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010, though Seattle was “just” 3-2 last year, losing each of its last two prime time games against the Rams and 49ers.

Four dreaded 10 a.m. starts

Given the results of the last few seasons this should no longer be the reason for worry that it has long been portrayed.

Seattle actually had five 10 a.m. starts last season and won all five, capping what has been a solid recent string in early starts. Seattle has actually won its last eight 10 a.m. starts and is 16-6 in its last 22.

Bye is Week 6

This is the earliest bye for Seattle since the 2017 season when it also fell on week six.

Bye week. Seattle had its bye week last year in week 11. In 2018 it was in week six, following the trip to London to play the Raiders.

But whenever the bye weeks they have been good for Seattle in recent seasons – the Seahawks are 7-3 in bye weeks under Carroll and have won their last four.

Preseason schedule set

The Seahawks also announced their preseason schedule, though for now it’s just the weeks the games will be held with specific dates later:

Aug. 13-17: vs. Raiders.

Aug. 20-20: at Houston Texans.

Aug. 27-30: vs. Los Angeles Chargers.

Sept. 3-4: at Minnesota.

Everything, of course, remains subject to change given the current climate with the novel coronavirus.

But the NFL has decided for now to remain on course with its offseason planning and Thursday’s schedule release fell in line with that.