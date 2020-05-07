Business takes off at Spokane Valley Silver Bow Fly Shop as some fishing restrictions are lifted

The sport tailor-made for social distancing is once again available to Washington state residents.

In fact, it’s so suited to social distancing you can almost consider it antisocial distancing.

“Fishing is the kind of activity where most anglers, especially fly fishermen, just want to be alone,” said Sean Visintainer, owner of Spokane Valley Silver Bow Fly Shop.

Last week Washington Gov. Jay Inslee lifted the statewide ban on recreational fishing and golf that was implemented as part of the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” program to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The opening of fishing season comes with some measures to help maintain social distancing. In Eastern Washington standard game fishing guidelines are in effect. Coastal saltwater fisheries, however, remain closed along with harvesting clams, mussels and oysters.

Also reopened are boat ramps and some state parks – both essential to a successful fishing trip.

Washington and Oregon mutually agreed on a limited reopening of salmon and steelhead fishing on the Columbia River, opening for four days: Tuesday, today,Saturday and May 13.

Washington was one of the few states to include recreational, residential fishing in its attempts to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

Aside from the images that annually accompany the opening day of fishing season, when anglers crowd onto docks and shorelines and boats pack into lakes gunwale to gunwale, the whole idea of fishing is geared toward getting away from crowds and closer to fish. Plus, the average-length fishing rod is the perfect measurement for keeping people at least 6 feet away.

Even with recreational, residential fishing reopened, the governor has yet to deem businesses that specialize in the sport, such as fly-fishing shops, an essential business. In addition, guide and charter services remained closed.

Visintainer shifted his operation online during the COVID-19 shutdown.

At first, he said, online orders for gear and supplies for tying flies were huge.

“That’s always a big part of our business,” he explained. “When this first started there was a re-emphasis on tying flies. One of my friends looked at what he’d done and said, ‘My God, I’ll never have to tie another fly the rest of my life.’”

As word spread last week about the season reopening, business began to take off. By Tuesday, he said, he’d brought back an employee to help handle phone orders.

“It certainly was a revitalization – a new level of enthusiasm,” Visintainer said. “Fishermen tend to be pretty optimistic, anyway.”

That enthusiasm should continue to grow as the season moves on. Later this month, he explained, more fisheries will open.

“The rivers are going to open up soon,” he said. “That will bring out even more fishermen.”

Visintainer is looking forward to having his shop reopen so that customers can shop for personal gear that needs to be tried on to assure a proper fit – items like clothes, boots and waders.

Visintainer has maintained a pickup service for customers who want same-day delivery and takes both phone and online orders.