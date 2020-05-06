Wife of Earl Thomas reportedly pointed gun at former Seahawk in domestic incident

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Nina Thomas, the wife of former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, was arrested last month following an argument in which she pointed a loaded gun at him, according to a report Wednesday night from TMZ.com.

The report noted that the incident, which occurred April 13 in Austin, Texas, stemmed from an argument about Thomas cheating on her, with TMZ stating that Nina Thomas “held a loaded gun less than a foot from his head.”

Earl Thomas, who played for the Seahawks from 2010-18 before signing as a free agent with the Baltimore Ravens, foreshadowed the release of the report Wednesday night when he posted a video statement on Instagram noting that he had been involved in an “altercation” with his wife.

Earl Thomas was not arrested in the incident, TMZ reported. Nina Thomas, according to the report, was arrested for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault. She was released on bond.

Court records show Nina Thomas was also hit with an emergency protective order, requiring her to stay 200 yards from Earl and his alleged mistress, according to the report.

Also, police said cellphone video also showed Nina striking Earl on the nose during the incident, according to the report, but no injuries were reported.

TMZ reported that police initially responded to a call about a disturbance at 3:41 a.m.

According to TMZ, when cops arrived they “observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle.”

TMZ reported that police drew their weapons and ordered Nina and Earl to the ground, and they complied without incident.

TMZ reported that Nina Thomas initially grabbed the gun — which was Earl Thomas’ 9 millimeter Beretta — with the intention of scaring him after finding Thomas and his brother, Seth, “naked in bed with other women” at a nearby rental home. Nina Thomas had tracked Earl Thomas there after logging into his Snapchat account.

According to the report, Nina Thomas had pulled out the gun’s magazine so it would not be able to fire, but she apparently was unaware that the gun still had a round in the chamber.

According to the report, one of women shot cellphone video of the incident, which they say shows Nina pointing the gun at Earl’s head “from less than a foot away and it can clearly be seen that Nina’s finger was on the trigger and the safety is disengaged.”

But Earl Thomas, according to the report, was able to wrestle the gun away.

On his Instagram video, Earl Thomas said he went public after being told by his agent that the TMZ story was due to break Thursday and that he “just wanted to get ahead of it.”

Thomas said the incident is “really not anybody’s business” and suggested that instead of people talking about it he hoped that people could “keep us in y’all prayers. … stuff like this happens, bro. We try to live the best lives we possibly can, but sometimes it doesn’t go as planned.”

Thomas said he and Nina were back to talking and he was again seeing his kids.

The two were married in the summer 2016 and have three children.

Earl Thomas was a first-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2010 and was named to six Pro Bowls while with the Seahawks.

After becoming a free agent last year following a rocky final season in Seattle that featured a holdout and a season-ending injury after four games, he signed a four-year contract worth up to $52 million with the Ravens.