Reader photo: kill-deee, kill-deee!

UPDATED: Wed., May 6, 2020

A killdeer is seen laying on its eggs in Spokane. (Chelsea Good / COURTESY)
Chelsea Good took this photo of a killdeer laying on its eggs in Spokane. Killdeers are named for the shrill “kill-deee” noise they make. They’re common, particularly in open farm country, and known for faking broken limbs to lure people away from their nests.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

