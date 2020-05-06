Reader photo: kill-deee, kill-deee!

Chelsea Good took this photo of a killdeer laying on its eggs in Spokane. Killdeers are named for the shrill “kill-deee” noise they make. They’re common, particularly in open farm country, and known for faking broken limbs to lure people away from their nests.

