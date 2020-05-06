Midland Roundtable cancels MT-WY All-Star Basketball Series
Wed., May 6, 2020
Editor’s note: This is a release from the Midland Roundtable.
The members of the Midland Roundtable board are very disappointed that due to COVID 19 we are forced to cancel our 2020 Montana – Wyoming All Star Basketball Series!
We are very much looking forward to hosting these games again in June of 2021. We would also like to thank our sponsors of the Montana – Wyoming All Star Basketball Series, Kory Loberg of Universal Awards and Ty Elkin Saint Vincent Healthcare Foundation.
This would have been the 45th year of the boys series and the 24th for the girls.
I have also included the 2020 Montana rosters. Even though we did not have the games this year these 20 young athletes will always be remembered as members of the prestigious Montana basketball roster!
2020 Montana Girls Roster
Maddie Albrecht 6-0 Billings West Lady Griz
Willa Albrecht 6-0 Billings West Lehigh
Dyauni Boyce 5-11 Winifred MSU Billings
Lexi Deden 6-1 Missoula Sentinel MSU Bobcats
Marie Five 6-0 Hardin MSU Billings
Mya Fourstar 5-8 Wolf Point Undecided
Kendall Keller 5-8 Havre Lady Griz
L’Tia Lawrence 5-9 Harlem Lady Griz
Olivia Moten Schell 6-1 Billings Central Undecided
Kortney Nelson 5-8 Scobey MSU Billings
2020 Montana Boys Roster
Carter Ash 6-2 Bozeman Undecided
Keeley Bake 5-11 Fairfield MT Tech
Abe Johnson 6-9 Missoula Hellgate West Point
Brendon Johnson 6-5 Livingston Undecided
Camdyn Larance 6-2 Missoula Hellgate Undecided
Famous Lefthand 6-2 Hardin Rocky
Julius Mimms 6-7 Billings Skyview Undecided Cayden Redfield 6-4 Hardin Northern St. FT
Cade Tyson 5-11 Billings West Rocky
Rollie Worster 6-3 Missoula Hellgate Utah State
