Midland Roundtable cancels MT-WY All-Star Basketball Series

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from the Midland Roundtable.

The members of the Midland Roundtable board are very disappointed that due to COVID 19 we are forced to cancel our 2020 Montana – Wyoming All Star Basketball Series!

We are very much looking forward to hosting these games again in June of 2021. We would also like to thank our sponsors of the Montana – Wyoming All Star Basketball Series, Kory Loberg of Universal Awards and Ty Elkin Saint Vincent Healthcare Foundation.

This would have been the 45th year of the boys series and the 24th for the girls.

I have also included the 2020 Montana rosters. Even though we did not have the games this year these 20 young athletes will always be remembered as members of the prestigious Montana basketball roster!

2020 Montana Girls Roster

Maddie Albrecht 6-0 Billings West Lady Griz

Willa Albrecht 6-0 Billings West Lehigh

Dyauni Boyce 5-11 Winifred MSU Billings

Lexi Deden 6-1 Missoula Sentinel MSU Bobcats

Marie Five 6-0 Hardin MSU Billings

Mya Fourstar 5-8 Wolf Point Undecided

Kendall Keller 5-8 Havre Lady Griz

L’Tia Lawrence 5-9 Harlem Lady Griz

Olivia Moten Schell 6-1 Billings Central Undecided

Kortney Nelson 5-8 Scobey MSU Billings

2020 Montana Boys Roster

Carter Ash 6-2 Bozeman Undecided

Keeley Bake 5-11 Fairfield MT Tech

Abe Johnson 6-9 Missoula Hellgate West Point

Brendon Johnson 6-5 Livingston Undecided

Camdyn Larance 6-2 Missoula Hellgate Undecided

Famous Lefthand 6-2 Hardin Rocky

Julius Mimms 6-7 Billings Skyview Undecided Cayden Redfield 6-4 Hardin Northern St. FT

Cade Tyson 5-11 Billings West Rocky

Rollie Worster 6-3 Missoula Hellgate Utah State