Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for May 7

Fishing

Long Lake is still loaded with trout averaging 16 inches. Further plants will be made in late May or early June.

One major difference for Idaho anglers during the COVID-19 pandemic is that Fish and Game’s stocking sschedule has been in flux. Hatchery staff has been unable to provide exact dates and locations for stocking events. Nevertheless, this has been an almost typical spring of stocking for Fish and Game

Washington anglers also found typical opening day trout success on most waters. One of the best reports came from Jump-Off Joe Lake, where my son Evan and a friend caught and released a couple of dozen 2- to 3-pound rainbow by casting Blue Fox spinners on the south side. Earlier in the day, they tried Eloika for largemouth but said fishing was poor.

Avid bass anglers look forward to springtime each year, as it offers the best chances to see large smallmouth bass. Smallmouth feed more aggressively as water temperatures rise into the 50s before spawning. As the summer arrives and bass finish spawning, smallmouth can be harder to catch as they retreat to deep water, looking for cooler temperatures. Now is prime time for smallmouth on waters such as Long, Roosevelt and the Snake River in Washington and Dworshak Reservoir, Priest and the Pend Oreille River in Idaho.

Steelhead and salmon

Anglers on the Snake River can fish for spring chinook salmon. Two sections of the river – the area surrounding Little Goose Dam and the area around Clarkston – will be open on alternating days, giving area anglers four possible days each week for spring chinook fishing. The two sections of the Snake River opening for chinook retention are:

Opening Tuesdays and Fridays: The area from the Texas Rapids boat launch to the fishing restriction boundary below Little Goose Dam. This zone includes the walkway area known locally as “The Wall” on the south side of the river below Little Goose Dam. Opening Wednesdays and Saturdays: The Clarkston area from the downstream edge of the large power lines crossing the Snake River upstream about 3.5 miles to the Washington state line (from the east levee of the Greenbelt boat launch in Clarkston northwest across the Snake River to the WA/ID boundary waters marker on the Whitman County shore).

The Columbia River has been closed to fishing since March 25, but anglers will be still be able to fish for spring chinook there both above and below Bonneville Dam on Thursday, Saturday and May 13. Sockeye retention will open on a portion of the lower river beginning May 16, in conjunction with the steelhead opener. This opening is near the peak of the run, and fishing conditions are good. Because of the low run forecast, however, fishery managers will make sure goals are met for the number of fish that make their way upriver. Anglers with either a Washington or Oregon fishing license can fish in jointly managed waters of the Columbia River.

With Idaho’s plan to begin reopening businesses starting in May, Reel Time Fishing will be offering guided trips to residents only with these restrictions:

Boat maximum will be three clients. (groups over three will be split into multiple boats)

Groups will not be mixed.

CDC guidelines will be followed, keeping a 6-foot distance between guests and guide.

At this time, Idaho Fish and Game has closed all nonresident license sales, and Washington has not allowed guides to operate yet. Reel Time said it will begin to fish for salmon on the Clearwater starting Saturday, weekends only.

Hunting

Everyone I talked with either shot a turkey on Tuesday’s opener or had a close call. I went out for three hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon. Both times, I had toms in sight just out of range, but they wouldn’t close. Finally, in the evening, I found myself surrounded by turkeys, and I took a beautiful 3-year-old bird.

The special hunt category Bighorn Sheep Juvenile Ram is open to applications from all WDFW customers. Seven permits are available, and the submittal period is open. Youth application is $3.80, a resident adult application is $7.10 and a nonresident application is $110.50. Hunters can apply each year, and being selected won’t disqualify you in the future. There are five hunt choices. Applicants start with one point in the special hunt drawing. The cost of the license and tag for those selected is $57 for resident and nonresident youth, $332 for residents ages 16 to 69 and $1,652 for nonresidents.

Idaho Nonresident Sawtooth Zone elk tags go on sale 9 a.m. (PDT) Monday. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nonresident Sawtooth tags can only be purchased online at idfg.idaho.gov/buy-online.