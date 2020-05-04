Seahawks release former 3rd-rounder Nazair Jones

Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. – Former third-round pick Nazair Jones was one of four players waived by the Seattle Seahawks as the team reached its 90-man roster limit.

Jones, running back Adam Choice, defensive tackle Shakir Soto and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu were all released Monday. Jones was the only one to have played in a game for Seattle.

The defensive tackle had a promising rookie season in 2017, appearing in 11 games, recording two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. But injuries derailed the past two seasons. Jones appeared in only nine games in 2018 and didn’t play any games last season for Seattle due to a leg injury.

The moves were necessary as the Seahawks added 12 more undrafted free agents to their roster. That was in addition to the five signed last week, highlighted by Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon.