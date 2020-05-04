Ironman Coeur d’Alene 70.3 pushed to September 6

Hoopfest was recently pushed back to August, Bloomsday is rescheduled for September, and Ironman Coeur d’Alene – another one of the region’s foremost outdoor athletic events – was officially postponed on Monday.

The 70.3-mile edition of the triathlon was originally slated for June 28, but officials pushed the event back to Sept. 6 due to COVID-19 concerns.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment,” the Ironman organization said in a news release. “But (we) look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future.”

The event brings around $4 million to the Coeur d’Alene economy each year, according to the North Idaho Sports Commision.

Entrants can receive a partial refund if the new date doesn’t fit their plans or a free transfer to future Ironman 70.3 races around the country.

The full, 140.6-mile Ironman triathlon – a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run – returns to Coeur d’Alene in 2021 after a three-year hiatus. The 70.3 will come back in 2022.