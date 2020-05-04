SWX Home
Sports >  National sports

Ironman Coeur d’Alene 70.3 pushed to September 6

Swimmers exit the cool waters of Lake Coeur d'Alene during the Ironman 70.3 race on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review)
Swimmers exit the cool waters of Lake Coeur d'Alene during the Ironman 70.3 race on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Ryan Collingwood ryanc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5473

Hoopfest was recently pushed back to August, Bloomsday is rescheduled for September, and Ironman Coeur d’Alene – another one of the region’s foremost outdoor athletic events – was officially postponed on Monday.

The 70.3-mile edition of the triathlon was originally slated for June 28, but officials pushed the event back to Sept. 6 due to COVID-19 concerns.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment,” the Ironman organization said in a news release. “But (we) look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future.”

The event brings around $4 million to the Coeur d’Alene economy each year, according to the North Idaho Sports Commision.

Entrants can receive a partial refund if the new date doesn’t fit their plans or a free transfer to future Ironman 70.3 races around the country.

The full, 140.6-mile Ironman triathlon – a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run – returns to Coeur d’Alene in 2021 after a three-year hiatus. The 70.3 will come back in 2022.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.