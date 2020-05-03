One woman’s perfect playlist to get up the hill
Sun., May 3, 2020
It’s nearly impossible for me to run without music. I’ve never reached that nirvana that real runners talk about where you don’t notice the pain and monotony of what you’re doing, so I look at it as a chance to hear some great tunes, feel inspired and burn off energy and calories.
Below is my playlist from 2017, when I was 1 minute, 21 seconds away from my goal. Its greatest flaw is I hit Doomsday Hill during “Little Red Corvette,” a great song but too slow for getting up that hill.
More recently, I’ve used playlists that put me at the bottom of Doomsday when Green Day’s “Horseshoes and Handgrenades” starts, for its pounding beat and truthy lyrics: Maybe you’re the runner-up but the first one to lose the race. Almost only really counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.
Fireball – Pitbull
Don’t Stop the Party – Pitbull
Livin’ la Vida Loca – Ricky Martin
She Bangs – Ricky Martin
Faith – Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande
Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake
Cake by the Ocean – DNCE
Chained to the Rhythm – Katy Perry
Baby I’m a Star – Prince
Delirious – Prince
Little Red Corvette – Prince
What is Hip – Tower of Power
Fight the Power – The Isley Brothers
S.O.B. – Nathaniel Rateliff
Horseshoes and Handgrenades – Green Day
I have lots of other playlists (including a Best (and fastest BPM!) of Broadway), but I want to hear yours. It will help us all get through the coming months.
