Take virtual meetings to iconic Idaho spots with photo backgrounds

By Nicole Blanchard The Idaho Statesman

As Idaho’s stay-home order stretches into a fourth week, it’s easy to feel stir-crazy. Idaho Tourism is trying to give folks a change of scenery.

The agency, which usually tries to draw visitors to the Gem State, shared a variety of photos to be used as backgrounds on virtual meeting software like Zoom that have become essential to those working from home or trying to connect with loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic. You can share brunch from the beaches of McCall’s Shore Lodge or attend your weekly meeting with a majestic Shoshone Falls sunset behind you.

Most of the backgrounds offered are of Idaho’s outdoor wonders, like Craters of the Moon, City of Rocks and Hells Canyon. But you can also set the Downtown Boise skyline as your background or hang out in front of Blackfoot’s Idaho Potato Museum. If you want to pay homage to Idaho, you can even turn yourself into a potato on Zoom. (Just don’t get stuck that way during an important meeting, like one woman did in a viral Twitter post.)

The backgrounds are part of a campaign to keep Idahoans entertained while they’re at home. It includes several Idaho-themed activities for kids, like coloring pages and crossword puzzles.

Idaho Tourism also plans to unveil an Idaho-themed Spotify playlist featuring Gem State artists and songs about Idaho, as well as an Idaho quiz show. Still missing Idaho’s wild places? Keep an eye out for live webcam feeds from several scenic locations around the state.

To download Zoom background images or children’s activity pages, go to visitidaho.org/activities.