Idaho officially extends suspension of spring sports until April 20

The Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSSA), in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, announced via press release on Tuesday the mandatory suspension/postponement of activities – which was set to end on April 5 – will continue through April 20.

The new date aligns with the recommendations that came from the Idaho State Board of Education’s “soft closure” of schools.

The IHSAA “will continue to monitor and align with any future recommendations that come from the Idaho SBOE and Gov. Little’s office,” the release said.

The IHSSA is continuing to work on potential contingency plans for any upcoming spring events that may occur, including potential spring sports state tournaments.

The Idaho statewide stay-at-home order in effect runs through at least April 15.