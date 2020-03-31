CORONAVIRUS

Idaho officially extends suspension of spring sports until April 20

The baseball complex in Liberty Lake sits empty August 15, 2005. The IHSSA officially pushed back its suspension of spring activities to April 20 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. (Liz Kishimoto / The Spokesman-Review)
From staff and wire reports

The Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSSA), in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, announced via press release on Tuesday the mandatory suspension/postponement of activities – which was set to end on April 5 – will continue through April 20.

The new date aligns with the recommendations that came from the Idaho State Board of Education’s “soft closure” of schools.

The IHSAA “will continue to monitor and align with any future recommendations that come from the Idaho SBOE and Gov. Little’s office,” the release said.

The IHSSA is continuing to work on potential contingency plans for any upcoming spring events that may occur, including potential spring sports state tournaments.

The Idaho statewide stay-at-home order in effect runs through at least April 15.

