Helena High Girls Basketball Coach Eric Peterson Steps Down

Photo Credit: Gary Marshall/BMG Photos

By Jeremy Schnell SWX

Three-time state champion Eric Peterson has stepped down from his position as head coach of the Helena High Bengals girls team.

Peterson said that he chose now to step away because he doesn’t want to miss any more of his kids growing up. He wants to be at all of their events.

Peterson spent seven years as the head coach of the Bengals finishing off with a 97-55 all-time record.

More to come on this story as the night continues.

