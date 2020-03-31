Former Washington State cornerback Sean Harper Jr. signs with CFL’s BC Lions

Whenever football resumes, former Washington State cornerback Sean Harper Jr. will have an opportunity to play in Canada’s pro league, announcing Tuesday he’s agreed to a contract with the BC Lions of the CFL.

“God I thank you! I’m happy to be back playing the sport I love!” Harper wrote on Twitter. “Same goal, different route! Ain’t no stopping my grind. I’m not done!”

Harper was a fixture in the defensive secondary for WSU’s 11-win team two years ago, starting in six games before sustaining a season-ending upper-body injury. In the six games he played, Harper recorded 22 tackles, three pass breakups and one forced fumble. The year before, Harper played in all 13 games for the Cougars and started in two, making 23 tackles with six pass breakups and an interception.

After participating in WSU’s pro day, Harper did enough to earn an invite to the Houston Texans’ three-day rookie minicamp but didn’t earn a spot on the team’s roster.

Like other professional football leagues, the CFL is on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. CFL teams were originally scheduled to hold their rookie camps on May 11 and full preseason training camps on May 17.