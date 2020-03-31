SWX Home
AP source: Browns signing free agent Adrian Clayborn to 2-year deal

UPDATED: Tue., March 31, 2020

In this Oct. 6, 2019 photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston. The Cleveland Browns plan to sign veteran free agent Clayborn to a two-year, $6 million contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Eric Christian Smith / Associated Press)
By Tom Withers Associated Press

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Browns plan to sign veteran free agent defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a two-year, $6 million contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Clayborn, who spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, has agreed to terms on a deal that includes another $1 million in incentives, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because he must still pass a physical.

ESPN first reported the package for Clayborn.

The 31-year-old had four sacks in 15 games last season with the Falcons. Clayborn has also played for New England and Tampa Bay. He won a Super Bowl title with the Patriots in 2018.

Clayborn had his best season in 2017 with Atlanta, recording a career-high 9 1/2 sacks.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder gives Cleveland more depth up front and a proven pass rusher to go along with ends Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Chad Thomas. He’s the second free agent defensive lineman signed by the Browns, who added former Bengals tackle Andrew Billings.

Clayborn has 36 1/2 sacks in 52 starts since he was selected in the first round of the 2011 draft by the Buccaneers.

