A SWX Throwback

This week we take you back in time to some exciting games that we have covered over the years. Here is our TV Schedule for our SWX Throwbacks:

7:30 PM Tues. 3/31 – GU vs. EWU 12/19/05

7:30 PM Wed. 4/1 – GU vs. USD 2/17/2020

7:30 PM Fri. 4/3 – GU Women vs. USD 1/16/10

2:00 PM Sat 4/4 – W. Illinois at Montana State FB

5:00 PM Sat. 4/4 – EWU vs. Idaho State FB 10/4/14

Noon Sun. 4/5 – GU vs. WSU 12/2/09

2:00 PM Sun. 4/5 – Idaho vs. Weber St. Men’s Basketball 1/3/15

