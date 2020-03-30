A SWX Throwback
Mon., March 30, 2020
This week we take you back in time to some exciting games that we have covered over the years. Here is our TV Schedule for our SWX Throwbacks:
7:30 PM Tues. 3/31 – GU vs. EWU 12/19/05
7:30 PM Wed. 4/1 – GU vs. USD 2/17/2020
7:30 PM Fri. 4/3 – GU Women vs. USD 1/16/10
2:00 PM Sat 4/4 – W. Illinois at Montana State FB
5:00 PM Sat. 4/4 – EWU vs. Idaho State FB 10/4/14
Noon Sun. 4/5 – GU vs. WSU 12/2/09
2:00 PM Sun. 4/5 – Idaho vs. Weber St. Men’s Basketball 1/3/15
(Tune in to our Twitter or Facebook for daily updates to keep up with our week of flashbacks.)
