Former Griz QB Sneed Signs with Winnipeg in the Canadian Football League

By Vince Bagby SWX

Former Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed is getting his shot at professional football. The record-setting Grizzly QB has signed to play in the Canadian Football League with the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The signing was announced by the Bombers on Monday.

Sneed was an all-Big Sky honorable mention quarterback in 2019, following two terrific years in Missoula where he threw for 6,159 passing yards which ranked eighth most in program history. Sneed’s 7,002 yards of total offense were the most in Grizzlies history by a player who only spent two seasons with the program. The Scottsdale, AZ product also threw for 47 touchdowns wearing the maroon and silver, which ranks sixth most by a Grizzly quarterback.

Sneed becomes the fourth quarterback on the Bombers roster, joining former Oklahoma State QB Dru Brown, former Cincinnati standout Zach Collaros, as well as former Western Illinois signal-caller Sean McGuire.

The CFL was originally slated to open training camp on May 17, however that has been indefinitely postponed due to coronavirus concerns.