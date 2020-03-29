This Date in Baseball: March 29

Associated Press

March 29

1973 – Orange baseballs are used in an exhibition game by Oakland owner Charlie Finley. The A’s suffered 11-5 exhibition loss to Cleveland. George Hendrick of the Indians hit three home runs in the game.

2000 – The Chicago Cubs open the major league season at the Tokyo Dome in Japan by defeating the New York Mets 5-3 in the first big league game ever played outside of North America.

2015 – Belmont broke three NCAA Division I records and tied a fourth during a 20-run sixth inning in a 34-10 victory over UT Martin. The Bruins set the marks for most plate appearances (26), total bases (43) and RBIs (20) in an inning. Belmont homered seven times in the sixth to tie the record for most homers in an inning.

2017 – New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia was given a 15-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.