SWX Home
Sports >  MLB

This Date in Baseball: March 29

A man and his son show their support for the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome, March 29, 2000, as the Cubs beat the New York Mets 5-3. (David Guttenfelder / Associated Press)
A man and his son show their support for the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome, March 29, 2000, as the Cubs beat the New York Mets 5-3. (David Guttenfelder / Associated Press)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

March 29

1973 – Orange baseballs are used in an exhibition game by Oakland owner Charlie Finley. The A’s suffered 11-5 exhibition loss to Cleveland. George Hendrick of the Indians hit three home runs in the game.

2000 – The Chicago Cubs open the major league season at the Tokyo Dome in Japan by defeating the New York Mets 5-3 in the first big league game ever played outside of North America.

2015 – Belmont broke three NCAA Division I records and tied a fourth during a 20-run sixth inning in a 34-10 victory over UT Martin. The Bruins set the marks for most plate appearances (26), total bases (43) and RBIs (20) in an inning. Belmont homered seven times in the sixth to tie the record for most homers in an inning.

2017 – New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia was given a 15-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.