SWX Home
Sports >  NCAA basketball

UT athletic director: Shaka Smart to remain for next season

Texas head coach Shaka Smart gives instructions to the team during an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Austin, Texas, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Lola Gomez / Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Texas head coach Shaka Smart gives instructions to the team during an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Austin, Texas, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Lola Gomez / Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas will stick with coach Shaka Smart next season after the Longhorns won five of their final six games and were fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled amid the coronavirus scare.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte told the Austin American-Statesman, “Shaka’s our coach.”

Smart was facing open speculation on his future with the Longhorns at midseason when the program was mired near the bottom of the Big 12. The Longhorns had missed the tournament in two of the previous four seasons.

Next season will be Smart’s sixth in a seven-year contract. He is 90-78 overall at Texas but just 40-50 in the Big 12. The Longhorns were 19-12 last season with no seniors and are expected to return the entire lineup.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.