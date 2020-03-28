All-Region teams: Tyson Degenhart, Jayda Noble head The Spokesman-Review’s big-school teams

Another basketball season is in the books and with most of the big awards handed out, it’s time to announce the 2020 edition of The Spokesman-Review all-region teams.

The teams are selected from the Greater Spokane (4A/3A), Great Northern (2A), Northeast 1A, Northeast 2B, Northeast 1B and Southeast 1B leagues.

Mt. Spokane junior Tyson Degenhart and senior Jayda Noble were named S-R big-school (4A/3A/2A) players of the year.

Odessa’s Ryan Moffet and Liberty’s Maisie Burnham were selected as small-school (1A/2B/1B) players of the year.

Degenhart, who has committed to Boise State, was the Greater Spokane League MVP and earned his second straight selection to the Associated Press 3A all-state first team. He was named to the Seattle Times all-classification all-state second team.

He averaged 24.5 points with seven games of 30 or more, including a season-high 36 against Mead on Dec. 14.

The 6-foot-8 Degenhart elevated his game from his impressive sophomore showing, playing away from the basket, handling the ball at the top of the key and showing off a developing 3-point shot.

He did so while routinely drawing double-teams in the paint.

“I’m anticipating a lot more different defenses (next year),” Degenhart said. “I have to get better all around in every aspect of my game to help my teammates win each game next year.”

Degenhart was selected to the State 3A all-tournament team, despite Mt. Spokane being eliminated in a first-round game.

“I thought that was super cool,” he said. “I was totally surprised when those all-tournament teams came out.”

Noble, who will suit up for the Washington Huskies next season, was the GSL MVP, first-team all-state selection by AP and second-team all-classification by the Times.

The athletic, 6-foot Noble can play anywhere on the floor, often running point for the Wildcats while remaining one of the best rebounders in the state regardless of size. She averaged 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 3.9 assists.

Noble was proud of her team bouncing back after a State 3A quarterfinal loss to take fourth place.

“We really wanted to win a championship,” she said. “We didn’t, but we had each other. That’s all that matters. So that was really important to me.”

Moffet guided Odessa to an undefeated State 1B championship while setting the state career scoring record, averaging 32.3 points in the process.

He scored 28 points in the title game and finished his high school career with 3,216 points. He was the AP 2B state player of the year and a second-team pick for the Seattle Times all-classification team.

“It doesn’t seem real,” Moffet said of the state title. “This has been 15 years playing together since second grade busting our butts.”

Burnham helped Liberty end a 28-year state title drought at the school, leading the Lancers to a State 2B title.

“I think it really showed you can’t win with just a few players,” she said. “You’ve got to have the whole team, and I think that we really honed in on that and I think that’s what made us pretty successful throughout the season, and it helped us in final game for sure.”

Burnham was the AP’s 2B state player of the year and is headed to Eastern Washington next season.

*Associated Press all-state selection.

Boys big school

POY: Tyson Degenhart, jr., Mt. Spokane*

F: Liam Lloyd, sr., Gonzaga Prep*

G: Jayce Simmons, sr., Central Valley

F: Gavin Gilstrap, jr., Central Valley

F: Tyson Rogalette, sr., Mead

G: Tru Allen, sr., Clarkston*

Honorable mention: Noah Sanders, sr. (CV); Conrad Bippes, so. (University); Hodges Fleming, jr. (Gonzaga Prep); JoJo Anderson, jr. (MtS); Ethan Kramer, sr. (Pullman).

Girls big school

POY: Jayda Noble, sr., Mt. Spokane*

G: Ellie Boni, sr., University

F: MJ Bruno, jr., Central Valley*

G: Peyton Howard, sr., Central Valley

G: Tyler McCliment-Call, sr., University

G: Ashlyn Wallace, jr. Clarkston*

Honorable mention: Emma Main, sr. (MtS); Joelnell Momberg, sr. (Mead); Lakin Gardner, sr. (G-Prep); Hailey Marlow, sr. (West Valley)*; Brie Holecek, sr. (East Valley).

Boys small school

POY: Ryan Moffet, sr., Odessa*

G: Jobi Gelder, sr., Deer Park*

G: Tayshawn Colvin, so., Liberty*

G: AJ Floyd, sr., Davenport*

G: Matthew Thompson, sr., Kettle Falls*

G: John Lustig, so., Colfax

Honorable mention: Dan Rigsby, sr. (St. George’s); Dawson Youngblood, jr. (DP); Nick Mason, sr. (Medical Lake); Chase Gerard, sr. (Almira/Coulee-Hartline)*; Reese Isaak, so. (ACH)*.

Girls small school

POY: Maisie Burnham, sr., Liberty*

F: Havelah Fairbanks, sr., Deer Park

F: Jordyn Goldsmith, jr., Freeman

F: Korin Baker, sr., Curlew*

G: Maddy Dixon, sr., Pomeroy*

G: Lydia Bergquist, sr., St. George’s*

Honorable mention: Aleena Cook, sr. (Lib)*; McKenna Reggear, so. (Colville); Lainy Jacobsen, sr. (Davenport); Mia Pakootas, sr. (Inchelium)*, Rylee Desautel, sr. (Inch)*; Lizzy Perry, sr. (Oakesdale)*.