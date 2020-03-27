SWX Home
What’s Next For Jenna Randich?

By Leo Goldman SWX

After four years, the career of Jenna Randich at the University of Providence has come to a close with the NAIA tournament being cancelled. So now what is next for the Olympia native?

“I was planning on and got accepted to an internship in Spain. Hopefully I’ll be able to leave June 10th. If not, I’m kind of just keeping my options open. I’m graduating with a business degree so something with that. Hopefully stay involved with sports and stay involved with people and all that good stuff.” Said Randich

