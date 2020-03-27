West High’s Perfitt joins MSUB Triathlon

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from MSUB Athletics.

BILLINGS, Mont. – Montana State University Billings triathlon head coach Kevin Bjerke announced the signing of Katelynn Perfitt for the 2020-21 season Friday afternoon. Perfitt signed her National Letter of Intent prior to the NCAA recruiting freeze and became the second off-season addition for Yellowjacket women’s triathlon this spring.

Perfitt brings extensive running experience to the squad after excelling in both track and field and cross country for Billings West High School. She earned four letters in cross country under head coach Lauren Zent and was a team captain. In 2017, she earned the distinction for most valuable runner and was named freshman of the year the previous year.

Perfitt also joined the swim team for the first time last winter and found quick success, representing her team in the Montana state meet in the 50-yard freestyle race.

“Katelynn has been a key leader of West’s cross country program throughout high school and has shown outstanding ability as a distance runner,” commented MSUB head triathlon coach Kevin Bjerke. “Her swimming ability was originally an unknown factor due to lack of experience, but she completely erased that question this winter. I am excited to work on the final biking piece with Katelynn and find out what she is capable of once we assemble everything. I think she will be an excellent addition to our team.”

Perfitt on choosing MSUB: “I chose MSUB because I knew it’s a great school with a great environment. I think I will learn a lot and make a lot of great memories.”

Perfitt became the fourth member of the MSUB women’s triathlon team and will join Madalyn Terwilliger, Madisan Chavez, and Journey Erickson in the fall. Terwilliger and Chavez competed in five events during MSUB triathlon’s inaugural season, including the NCAA National Championship in Tempe, Arizona on November 16.