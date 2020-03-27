CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19

Sports >  Outdoors

Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge closes

A family walks along a trail at Turnbull Wildlife Refuge Monday, Feb. 8, 2016. (Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review)
A family walks along a trail at Turnbull Wildlife Refuge Monday, Feb. 8, 2016. (Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

The Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge closed, Thursday.

That is the latest in a series of outdoor-related closures due to the spread of COVID-19. A reopening date has not been set. For updates visit fws.gov/refuge/turnbull.

Meanwhile, Bureau of Land Management land remained open, although area mangers urged people to stay away.

“What we’re telling the public is that if they live in Washington they should read Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation and stay at home,” said Lindsey Babcock the Spokane-are field office manager. “If folks are fortunate enough to live next to Fishtrap, that’s great.”

Much of the Colville National Forest remained open. However, developed campgrounds, recreation sites, the Snow Peak Cabin and all restrooms are closed.

“If you visit public lands, we ask that you take extra steps to do so safely and help protect our communities,” state a news release from the forest.

On Thursday, the Mount Hood national Forest closed all recreation areas to the public.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Outdoors

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.