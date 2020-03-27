CORONAVIRUS

Feeling cooped up? Check out a 100 free outdoor films this weekend courtesy of Banff Film Festival

Falconry is featured in The Perfect Flight, a popular film in the 2016 Banff Mountain Film Festival. (BRETT MARTY / BRETT MARTY)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Feeling cooped up yet? Burned through Netflix already?

Never fear, the Banff Film Festival is here for you. Like so many other things, the Banff Mountain Film Festival’s World Tour has been canceled.

The festival folks, however, have put together a list of 100 outdoor films you can watch online for free. The list includes new and old films with the goal of helping people while away the hours spent at home dreaming of outdoor adventures. Check it out here: docdroid.net/lR9Mzcw/banff-movie-festival.pdf.

