Colorado guard Payton Muma orally commits to Gonzaga women’s basketball

UPDATED: Fri., March 27, 2020

Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier watches her team during a practice on Monday, July 29, 2019, at The Volkar Center for Athletic Achievement. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Allen jima@spokesman.com(509) 459-5437

Payton Muma, a 5-foot-8 point guard from Colorado, gave her oral commitment Friday to play basketball at Gonzaga beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am so thankful for the support of my family, friends, teammates, coaches and God,” Muma posted Friday on Twitter.

“I am so honored and excited to be a Zag,” added Muma, who just finished her junior season at Highlands Ranch High School in a suburb Denver.

An all-state selection as a junior this year, Muma averaged 15.2 points, 4.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Highlands Ranch finished the season 21-6.

Muma is the second member of the class of 2021 at GU. On March 17, the Zags got an oral commitment from Esther Little, a 6-2 wing from Ipswich, Great Britain.

Gonzaga will have room to offer more scholarships as the Zags graduate six players in the spring of 2021. They include forwards Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth and Gillian Barfield, and guards Jill Townsend, Cierra Walker and Louise Forsyth.

