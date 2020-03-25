Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson, who listed Gonzaga in top five, commits to Washington

Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson has committed to Washington, according to his twitter account.

Stevenson listed Gonzaga, Oregon, Maryland and San Diego State among his top five.

Stevenson averaged 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore. The 6-foot-3 guard is a product of Timberline High in Lacey, Washington, about 60 miles south of Seattle.