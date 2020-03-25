Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson, who listed Gonzaga in top five, commits to Washington

Wichita State’s Erik Stevenson (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (Jessica Hill / Associated Press)
Wichita State’s Erik Stevenson (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (Jessica Hill / Associated Press)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson has committed to Washington, according to his twitter account.

Stevenson listed Gonzaga, Oregon, Maryland and San Diego State among his top five.

Stevenson averaged 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore. The 6-foot-3 guard is a product of Timberline High in Lacey, Washington, about 60 miles south of Seattle.

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.