SWX Home
Sports >  Area sports

Lady Argos’ Parker Esary Builds Off Strong Sophomore Campaign

Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Leo Goldman SWX

After a terrific sophomore season, Parker Esary was putting the Frontier Conference on watch.

But in her junior year, she took it a step further.

“I can definitely say that I was a leader for my team. I was very vocal, I’ve always been very vocal but I fell pretty hard into that role this year. I definitely want to improve my outside shot some more and taking it. I normally will pass up that shot and drive it to the basket or I’ll kick it out to someone else.” Said Esary.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.