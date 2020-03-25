Lady Argos’ Parker Esary Builds Off Strong Sophomore Campaign
Wed., March 25, 2020
After a terrific sophomore season, Parker Esary was putting the Frontier Conference on watch.
But in her junior year, she took it a step further.
“I can definitely say that I was a leader for my team. I was very vocal, I’ve always been very vocal but I fell pretty hard into that role this year. I definitely want to improve my outside shot some more and taking it. I normally will pass up that shot and drive it to the basket or I’ll kick it out to someone else.” Said Esary.
