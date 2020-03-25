AP all-state: Liberty’s Maisie Burnham named girls 2B player of the year

The Associated Press announced its 2019-20 all-state boys and girls basketball teams for all classifications on Wednesday, and 22 regional athletes were named to the lists.

Liberty’s Maisie Burnham, who signed with Eastern Washington, was selected as girls 2B state player of the year – one of four players of the year within the region.

Joining Burnham as AP POY are Clarkston senior Tru Allen (boys 2A), Odessa senior Ryan Moffet (boys 1B) and Curlew senior Korin Baker (girls 1B).

Burnham and Moffet – the state career scoring record-holder – helped their teams to state titles. Allen guided Clarkston to a state runner-up finish and Baker’s Cougars finished sixth at state.

All four players were scheduled to participate in The Spokesman-Review High School Basketball Showcase.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Burnham said. “It’s quite an honor, but I’m more excited about our team accomplishment, you know.”

Burnham is the latest in the extended Soliday family to receive the honors.

Her grandfather, Ron, is one of four brothers who helped put Eastern Washington basketball on the map.

“There’s some pretty high expectations in the family, for sure,” Burnham said.

Her mother, Cheri (Soliday) Burnham, won a title at Reardan in 1988, an achievement that eluded her father Blaze and brothers Match and Chase.

“I wanted it for so long,” Maisie Burnham said of the state title. “I know me personally, my dad and my brothers – we have had troubles reaching that goal. My mom did it and so I was the last chance to follow my mom’s footsteps.

“It definitely feels good to bring that home, not only for us, but for Liberty.”

Burnham praised teammates Aleena Cook (honorable mention), Kendyl Fletcher and Delaney Goodwin, among others, as instrumental in the title chase.

“I think it really showed you can’t win with just a few players. You’ve got to have the whole team, and I think that we really honed in on that and I think that’s what made us pretty successful throughout the season, and it helped us in final game for sure.”

Several Greater Spokane League players received honors.

Gonzaga Prep senior Liam Lloyd was named to the boys 4A first team. GSL Player of the Year, junior Tyson Degenhart, was selected to the boys 3A first team.

This is Degenhart’s second consecutive all-state selection.

“I think it just shows the amount of work someone has to put in the offseason,” he said. “I think it just motivates me to keep putting in more work and getting better each day.”

Degenhart was selected to the State 3A all-tournament team, despite Mt. Spokane being eliminated in a first-round game.

“I thought that was super cool,” he said. “I was totally surprised when those all-tournament teams came out.”

Degenhart said he was honored by the all-tourney and all-state selections.

“It’s nice to have some respect over on the West Side, because most of the time on the East Side of the state you don’t get as much respect from the West Side. It just seems like that’s just how it’s been.”

He was also impressed at the volume of Eastern Washington players on the all-state teams.

“That’s a lot of players,” he said. “I think, as time goes on, the East Side just keeps getting better and better and I think that number will continue to rise.”

Junior MJ Bruno, from girls State 4A champion Central Valley, was named as honorable mention. GSL Player of the Year, senior Jayda Noble of Mt. Spokane, who signed with the University of Washington, was a 3A first-team pick.

Other area players honored:

Boys first team: 1A: Jobi Gelder, sr., Deer Park. 2B: AJ Floyd, sr., Davenport.

Boys honorable mention: 2B: Tyshawn Colvin, soph., Liberty; Matthew Thompson, sr., Kettle Falls. 1B: Chase Gerard, sr., Almira/Coulee-Hartline; Reece Isaak, soph., ACH.

Girls first team: 2A: Ashlyn Wallace, jr., Clarkston. 1B: Mia Pakootas, sr., Inchelium; Rylee Desautel, sr., Inchelium.

Girls honorable mention: 2A: Hailey Marlow, sr., West Valley. 2B: Lydia Bergquist, sr., St. George’s; Aleena Cook, sr., Liberty. 1B: Lizzy Perry, sr., Oakesdale.

Complete Associated Press all-state teams:

BOYS

All-class POY: Jabe Mullins, sr., Mount Si.

4A: POY: Mullins. First team: Mullins; Liam Lloyd, sr., Gonzaga Prep; Tanner Toolson, sr., Union; Kaden Perry, jr., Battle Ground; Jackson Grant, jr., Olympia. Hon. mention: Tyler Patterson, sr., Mount Si; Cooper DeWitt, sr., Chiawana.

3A: POY: Tari Eason, sr., Garfield. First team: Eason; Tyson Degenhart, jr., Mount Spokane; Paolo Banchero, jr., O’Dea; Ayoni Benavidez, sr., Kennewick; Nolan Hickman, jr., Eastside Catholic. Hon. mention: Cameron Stordahl, sr., Marysville Pilchuck; Malakhi Knight, jr., Marsyville Getchell; Kyson Rose, sr., Kamiakin.

2A: POY: Tru Allen, sr., Clarkson. First team: Allen; Noah Pepper, jr., Selah; Kobe McMillian, sr., North Kitsap; Jonas La Tour, soph., North Kitsap; Nate Snook, sr. Columbia River; Issac Perez, sr., Toppenish. Hon. mention: Alex Jensen, sr., Lakewood; Shea Humphrey, sr., North Kitsap; Tyler Speck, sr., W.F. West; Jackson Reisner, sr., Burlington-Edison; Wyatt Walker, sr., Burlington-Edison.

1A: POY: Tyler Lindhart, soph., King’s. First team: Lindhart; Hunger Ecklund, sr., La Center; Jaden DeBoer, jr., Lynden Christian; Mason Landdeck, jr., Zillah; Jobi Gelder, sr., Deer Park. Hon. mention: Malachy Caffrey, sr., La Salle; Andrew DeVries, sr., Lynden Christian; William Bailey III, sr., River View.

2B POY: Omari Maulana, jr., Life Christian. First team: Maulana; Bryce Cline, sr., Winlock; AJ Floyd, sr., Davenport; Tre’ Seydel, soph., Raymond; Cade Gebbers, jr., Brewster. Hon. mention: Devin Sampson-Craig, jr., White Swan; Justin Hudson, sr., Kittitas; Tayshawn Colvin, soph., Liberty; Logan Walker, jr., Willapa Valley; Cole Hatton, sr., Ocosta; Braden Thomas, sr., Adna; Matthew Thompson, sr., Kettle Falls; Broc Keeton, sr., Toutle Lake.

1B POY: Ryan Moffet, sr., Odessa. First team: Moffet; Ethan Lindstrom, sr., Naselle; Levi Rivera, sr., Riverside Christian; Bryce Strom, sr., Yakama Tribal; Izaiah Mowitch, jr., Taholah. Hon. mention: Chase Gerard, sr., Almira/Coulee-Hartline; Reece Isaak, soph., Almira/Coulee-Hartline; Caleb Revey, sr., Lummi Nation; Darius Nichols, sr., Muckleshoot.

GIRLS

All-class POY: Hailey Van Lith, sr., Cashmere.

4A POY: Mia Hughes, jr., Woodinville. First team: Hughes; Talia Von Oelhoffen, jr., Chiawana; Aaliyah Alexander, sr., Todd Beamer; Keeli Burton-Oliver, sr., Eastlake; Raigan Reed, sr., Lake Stevens. Hon. mention: MJ Bruno, jr., Central Valley; Mason Oberg, sr., Union.

3A POY: Meghan Fiso, sr., Garfield. First team: Fiso; Jayda Noble, sr., Mt. Spokane; Malia Samuels, fr., Eastside Catholic; Tiarra Brown, sr., Bethel; Dalayah Daniels, sr., Garfield. Hon. mention: Nakia Boston, sr., Lynnwood; MeiLani McBee, sr., Kennewick; Olivia Wikstrom, sr., Bainbridge.

2A POY: Keylie Hershey, sr., Lynden. First team: Hershey; Ashlyn Wallace, jr., Clarkston; Dylan Philip, soph., Ellensburg; Megan River, sr., Black Hills; Kylie Sherman, fr., Selah. Hon. mention: Ashlynn Sylve, jr., East Valley (Yakima); Emilia Long, jr., Port Angeles; Drea Brumfield, soph., W.F. West; Hailey Marlow, sr., West Valley (Spokane); Julia Lucas, sr., Archbishop Murphy; Paige Winter, sr. Rochester.

1A POY: Van Lith. First team: Van Lith; Juianna Walker, jr., Annie Wright; Riley Dykstra, sr., Lynden Christian; Trista Hull, jr., La Salle; Jalyn Sackrider, sr., Elma. Hon. mention: Brynn Widner, soph., Zillah; Kali Rambo, sr., Elma; Zoe Hutchings, sr., Montesano; McKynnlie Dalan, fr., Montesano; Irena Korolenko, sr., Cedar Park Christian; Madison Smith, jr., Connell.

2B POY: Burnham. First team: Burnham; Kyra Gardner, soph., Raymond; Erika Glenn, jr., Ilwaco; Kal Schaplow, sr., Toledo; Justine Benson, sr., La Conner. Hon. mention: Addison Hall, soph., Winlock; McKenna Martinez, jr., Tri-Cities Prep; Jadyn Johnson, sr., Columbia (Burbank); Lydia Bergquist, sr., St. George’s; Aleena Cook, sr., Liberty; Jansie Merz, jr., Wahkiakum; Kaeley Schultz, soph., Rainier.

1B POY: Baker. First team: Baker; Maddy Dixon, sr., Pomeroy; Mia Pakootas, sr., Inchelium; Rylee Desautel, sr., Inchelium; Jada Liulamaga, jr., Yakama Tribal. Hon. mention: Lizzy Perry, sr., Oakesdale; Nakeah McCrory, soph., Taholah; Lalia Green, jr., Neah Bay.