WHL playoffs, Memorial Cup canceled by Canadian Hockey League

Nearly a week after shuttering its regular season, the Western Hockey League on Monday had its postseason canceled as well.

In addition to the WHL, the Canadian Hockey League also shut down the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the three leagues that compete for the Memorial Cup, which was scheduled for late May in Kelowna, B.C.

The Spokane Chiefs ended its WHL campaign with a record of 41-18-4-1 with 87 points, third in the U.S. Division behind the Everett Silvertips (96 points) and the Portland Winterhawks (97).