Water cooler: NFL, NBA, MLB offer fans a chance to replay favorite memories

With ESPN dedicating an entire day to programming such as Tetris, electrician work and dodgeball, it’s safe to say that sports fans are willing to watch just about anything competitive on TV.

Luckily, the NFL, NBA and MLB have made many historic games available for free via their streaming services to help replace stone skipping with the Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s a look at the best available games to go back and rewatch from each of the three major sports.

NFL

Super Bowl 48: After breaking the single-season passing touchdown record, Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos ran into a Seattle defense that wouldn’t budge an inch.

The Seahawks bullied the Broncos from the start en route to a 43-8 thumping in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith walked away with MVP honors, while Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

How to watch: Fans will receive free access to NFL Game Pass through May 31. Included in the package is full-game, commercial-free replays from 2009-19 (including preseason, playoff and Super Bowl games); condensed 45-minute replays; exclusive NFL Game Pass film sessions and 2019 episodes of NFL RedZone. http://www.nfl.com/gamepass

MLB

Felix Hernandez’s perfect game: Although he never took the mound in a postseason game for the Mariners, former ace Felix Hernandez had plenty of moments in the Seattle spotlight.

None are as memorable as King Felix’s perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Aug. 2012.

Need more Seattle nostalgia? The 1995 ALDS Game 5 win over the New York Yankees is also available. My, oh my.

How to watch: Games from the past two seasons are available on MLB.TV, but for the good stuff, visit the MLB Vault Youtube channel at www.youtube.com/user/MLBClassics .

NBA

Jordan sinks Stockton, Jazz: For the first time in his career, Spokane native and Gonzaga standout John Stockton was on the NBA’s biggest stage – the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately for the league’s all-time assist and steals leader, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were on the other bench.

In Game 1 with the score tied at 82, Jordan hit an 18-foot jumper at the buzzer for the win. Chicago won the series 4-2.

How to watch: Through April 22, fans can sign up for a free preview of NBA League Pass. The service includes full-length and condensed replays of games from this season, along with an expansive catalog of classic games. www.nba.com/leaguepass.

