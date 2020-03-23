Spring football practice canceled for Eastern Washington, Idaho after Big Sky decision

Eastern Washington and Idaho will no longer get the benefit of spring football after the Presidents’ Council of the Big Sky Conference voted Monday to cancel all spring workouts and activites through May 15 in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

That includes spring football practices that hadn’t been completed and also those that hadn’t been started.

Like Pac-12 neighbor Washington State, EWU and Idaho had yet to open their respective spring camps. The Eagles were scheduled to begin practicing on April 1 in Cheney while the Vandals’ three-week camp would’ve started on March 30 in Moscow.

Both schools had already come to a decision within the last week to postpone or cancel their spring scrimmages. EWU’s Red & White Game would’ve taken place on April 24, but was postponed with the hope that it could still be played at a later date. Idaho’s Silver & Gold Game, originally set to happen on April 17, was canceled early last week.

The Eagles open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 at the University of Florida, while the Vandals host Western Oregon on the same day.