Senior Standout: CMR’s Shelby Banks

By Leo Goldman SWX

Some people wake up in the morning and can’t stand the thought of going to school. Shelby Banks doesn’t exactly jump out of her socks, but she certainly doesn’t mind it.

“School can be fun when we’re learning different things.” Said Shelby Banks.

Shelby Banks is known for two things. Being a great swimmer, and doing enough activities last a lifetime, including, but not limited to: 4H, student leadership, church group, key club, and varsity band, where she excels in the piccolo and flute.

“Most people don’t like the piccolo, it can be very high and just sometimes out of tune. I just really enjoy it because it’s just different, it’s really similar to the flute, has a pretty sound to it.”

When she’s in the pool though, it’s her home away from home, and a place where she’s found a true sense of community

“Our main theme for swimming is four teams one family. In the end we are all just one big group one big family and I loved how we always focused on that and focused on supporting each other and just being unified as one.”

“Shelby is probably one of the most genuine people I’ve ever worked around…. she’s easily one of the most coachable athletes I’ve ever had. She goes above and beyond what we need and what we have asked of her.” Said Coach Ed McNamee.

But even with all her activities, hobbies, and obligations, Shelby never forgets to make time for her best friend, who will miss her deeply when Shelby goes to BYU Boise next year for college.

“i’m going to miss her smile and her laugh but I’m going to miss her friendship because she has been just a friend. A daughter and a friend.” Said Stephanie Banks