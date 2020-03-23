Providence Basketball Coaches Speak Out

By Leo Goldman SWX

“We were practicing and there were some rumors about it going to be canceled, ten minutes before the end of practice, Jim Sargeant came in and told us hey, the tournament is canceled so I called the girls together and told them hey, the tournament is canceled. A lot of tears and a lot of upset faces, especially Bailey Cartwright and Jenna Randich. Disappointed for the kids and disappointed for the run we were on. We really felt like we had a chance to do some damage there and we felt like we could do some things.” Said Bill Himmelberg, Women’s Basketball Head Coach.

“We found out Thursday morning, but Wednesday I kinda had a hunch that it was not going to take place, so yeah very disappointing especially for our players. I think we had the ability to make a run, we had arguably one of the best players in the country on our team that is capable of 30 or 40 on any given night, and we have good pieces around him, so it was disappointing.” Said Steve Keller, Men’s Basketball Head Coach