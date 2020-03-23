North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame banquet canceled; 2019-20 nominations announced

The 58th annual North Idaho Hall of Fame banquet, scheduled for April 25 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort, was canceled by organizers over the weekend due to safety recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike in Washington and Oregon, Idaho Gov. Brad Little has yet to issue a statewide ban on mass gatherings, leaving those decisions to municipalities and individual organizations.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on March 16 issued recommendations and guidance for venues and residents planning events of more than 50 people, saying experts are supportive of cancellations.

The five honorees will be inducted at the 2021 banquet.

The previously announced inductees are former Idaho women’s basketball player Emily Faurholt Sann, former Vandals football players Jason Shelt and Robert Young, former Coeur d’Alene HS and Montana volleyball standout Ann Schwenke Jaworski and longtime high school teacher, coach, administrator and basketball official Jim Wilund.

“We’re obviously disappointed,” said Rick Rasmussen, chairman of the organizing committee. “We tried to hold on, push the date back. But with schools closed and everything so uncertain it was necessary to cancel.”

Rasmussen said that featured speaker NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer has committed to participate next year.

The organizers also announced this year’s finalists for the North Idaho high school and college players of the year. The nominations cover spring sports from the 2018-19 school year and fall and winter sports from the 2019-20 school year.

Nominations and finalists for each category are reviewed by the Hall of Fame committee. Winners, who normally are announced at the annual banquet, will be announced via press release on April 26.

Ticketholders will be notified via email about refunds.

List of finalists for each award:

Team of the year

Girls: 5A/4A: Sandpoint soccer; Sandpoint swimming; Lake City softball; Lake City volleyball. 3A/1A: Coeur d’Alene Charter soccer; Kendrick softball; Troy volleyball; Timberlake basketball; Lapwai basketball.

Boys: 5A/4A: Coeur d’Alene football; Post Falls wrestling; Post Falls basketball. 3A/1A: Prairie football; Potlatch baseball; Lakeside basketball.

Girls coach of the year

5A/4A: Conor Baranski, Sandpoint soccer; Greg Jackson, Sandpoint swimming; Jesse Lenz, Lake City softball; Mike Summers, Lake City volleyball; Nicole Symons, Coeur d’Alene basketball.

3A/1A: Stacy Smith, Coeur d’Alene Charter soccer; Morgan LeBlanc, Kendrick softball; Deborah Blazzard, Troy volleyball; Matt Miller, Timberlake basketball; Ada Marks, Lapwai basketball.

Boys coach of the year

5A/4A: Shawn Amos, Coeur d’Alene football; Pete Reardon, Post Falls wrestling; Mike McLean, Post Falls basketball.

3A/1A: Ryan Hasselstrom, Prairie football; Jim Shepherd, Potlatch baseball; James Twoteeth, Lakeside basketball.

Girls athlete of the year

5A/4A: Madison Symons, Coeur d’Alene; Katy Ryan, Lakeland; Hattie Larson, Sandpoint; Skylar Burke, Coeur d’Alene.

3A/1A: Lindsey Kwate, Troy; Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Mya Brown, Kendrick; Brooke Jessen, Timberlake.

Boys athlete of the year

5A/4A: Brandon Casey, Sandpoint; Colton Boettcher, Lakeland; Devon Johnson, Coeur d’Alene; Cruz Hepburn, Lewiston; Gunner Giulio, Coeur d’Alene; Chad Redinger, Moscow.

3A/1A: Eli Gibson, St Maries; Joey Follini, Timberlake; Titus Yearout, Lapwai; Cooper Hewett, Kendrick.

Spring sports

Golf: Boys: Cameron Johnson, Lake City; Ryan Chapman, Lake City; Aden Sandlin, Lakeland; Bryden Brown, Moscow; Archie Rauenhorst, Kellogg; Cole Reuter, Clark Fork. Girls: Kyla Currie, Lake City; Martina Hicks, Coeur d’Alene; Makena Rauch, Moscow; Hattie Larson, Sandpoint; Kat Rauenhorst, Kellogg; Mia Pakootas, Lakeside.

Boys track: 5A/4A: Tyler Trengove, Post Falls; Nate Burch, Coeur d’Alene; Jacob Schnatter, Lake City; Braden Kappen, Sandpoint. 3A/1A: Chase Gardom, Timberlake; Cooper Hewett, Kendrick; Colby Poe, Priest River; Eric Perry, Orofino.

Girls track: 5A/4A: Angelyca Chapman, Lake City; Jennah Carpenter, Lewiston; Lizzy Wensley, Lake City; Emily Bronson, Coeur d’Alene. 3A/1A: Abigail Gorton, Bonners Ferry; Victoria Rae, Bonners Ferry; Cassidy Lustig, Kendrick; Madison Sotin, St. Maries.

Tennis: Boys: Austin Gomez, Lewiston; Jack DuCoeur, Lake City; Derek Wendt, Moscow; Trayse Mangun, Clearwater Valley. Girls: Madi Whittemore, Coeur d’Alene; Jenny Slaveck, Sandpoint; Hannah Burt, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Chloe Dame, Grangeville.

Softball: 5A/4A: Ashley Kaufman, Lake City; Natalie Sell, Coeur d’Alene; Samantha Mader, Lewiston; Emma Gray, Lake City; Bubba Gleaves, Post Falls; Taylor Woolley, Lakeland. 3A/1A: Becca Malloy, Timberlake; Nicole Sparano, Orofino; Megan Brocke, Kendrick; Mikacia Bartosz, Genesee; Alena Davenport, St. Maries; Kyndal Lindley, Timberlake.

Baseball: 5A/4A: Jacob Rutherford, Post Falls; Cody Davenport, Coeur d’Alene; Tyson Wallace, Lewiston; Quinton Bunch, Coeur d’Alene; Carter Friesz, Coeur d’Alene; Justin Dennison, Lakeland. 3A/1A: Seth Bateman, Bonners Ferry; Jack McDonald, Timberlake; Chase Adkison, Grangeville; Cade Truscott, St. Maries; Brayden Turcott, Orofino; Kyle Lynas, Potlatch.

Fall sports

Girls soccer: Maddy Lasher, Lake City; Lily Foster, Coeur d’Alene; Hannah Eddy, Sandpoint; Hattie Larson, Sandpoint; Sarah Hines, Coeur d’Alene Charter.

Boys soccer: Jacob Janzen, Lake City; Nikko Vega, Lewiston; Drake Prohaska, Coeur d’Alene; Logan Koller, Post Falls; Evan Odberg, Moscow; Ron Rojas, Timberlake.

Cross country: Boys: Logan Hunt, Timberlake; Jett Lucas, Sandpoint; Caden Byrer, Lewiston; Korben Bujnicki, Moscow; Nikolai Braedt, Sandpoint; Carter Gordon, Lake City. Girls: Sydney Shanahan, Post Falls; Samantha Wood, Post Falls; Laurel Hicke, Moscow; Lauren Forster, Coeur d’Alene; Clara Stephens, Lake City; Bailey Shanahan, Post Falls.

Volleyball: 5A/4A: Elly Schraeder, Coeur d’Alene; Janae Rayborn, Lake City; Taylin Rowley, Coeur d’Alene; Katy Ryan, Lakeland; Peyton Claus, Moscow; Gabby Hicks, Sandpoint. 3A/1A: Megan MacKinney, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Kylie Marneris, Timberlake; Trinity Teel, Orofino; Lindsey Kwate, Troy; Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Eliza Olson, Kendrick.

Football: 5A/4A: Colbey Nosworthy, Coeur d’Alene; Derek Pearse, Post Falls; Luke McLaughlin, Coeur d’Alene; Chris Irvin, Lake City; Tommy Hauser, Post Falls; Chad Redinger, Moscow; Brandon Casey, Sandpoint; Colton Boettcher, Lakeland; Keith Jensen, Sandpoint. 3A/1A: Joey Follini, Timberlake; Justin Lehto, Kellogg; Eli Gibson, St. Maries; Zack Forsmann, Grangeville; Cole Martin, Prairie; Derik Shears, Prairie; Dillon Sperber, Genesee; Chase Burke, Kendrick; Cameron Garcia, Clark Fork; Skye Gallaway, Mullan-St. Regis.

Swimming: Boys: Aidan Nielsen, Sandpoint; Logan Robillard, Lake City; Isaac Pimentel, Moscow; Tristan Sunseri, Coeur d’Alene. Girls: Mikayla Schoening, Sandpoint; Hailey Pierce, Lake City; Julia Cummings, Bonners Ferry; Kate Bokowy, Sandpoint; Kayla Wright, Sandpoint.

Winter sports

Girls basketball: 5A/4A: Brooklyn Rewers, Lake City; Madison Symons, Coeur d’Alene; Skylar Burke, Coeur d’Alene; Dawson Driggs, Sandpoint; Hattie Larson, Sandpoint. 3A/1A: Taryn Soumas, Timberlake; Camden Barger, Grangeville; Grace Sobotta, Lapwai; Mya Brown, Kendrick; Ellie Kiebert, Clark Fork.

Boys basketball: 5A/-4A: Colby Gennett, Post Falls; Caden McLean, Post Falls; Jack Kiesbuy, Lake City; Ben Zubaly, sr., Lakeland; Ryan Roos, sr., Sandpoint. 3A/1A: Graden Nearing, Kellogg; Jacob James, Timberlake; Eli Gibson, St. Maries; Titus Yearout, Lapwai; Will Casebolt, Logos; Darren “Day Day” Higgins, Lakeside; Kenyon Spotted Horse, Lakeside.

Wrestling: 5A/4A: Tristan Brenner, Lewiston; Drew Roberts, Coeur d’Alene; A.J. De La Rosa, Post Falls; Ethan Miller, Post Falls; Gunner Giulio, Coeur d’Alene; Matthew Whitcomb, Lake City; Owen Hughes, Lake City; Colton Boettcher, Lakeland. 3A/2A: Evan Barajas, Bonners Ferry; Judson Hall, Kellogg; Caleb Miller, Timberlake; Joey Follini, Timberlake; Kelton Saad, Potlatch.