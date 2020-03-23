Gonzaga’s Mark Few, Filip Petrusev, Corey Kispert and Killian Tillie earn District 9 recognition

Head coach Mark Few and three Gonzaga players received All-District 9 honors.

Sophomore forward Filip Petrusev was named to the first team. Junior wing Corey Kispert and senior forward Killian Tillie made the second team.

The teams are voted on by member coaches of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). District 9 consists of the WCC and Big West conferences.

Few was named coach of the year after guiding second-ranked Gonzaga to a 31-2 record. The Zags finished No. 1 in the NET rankings.

Petrusev led Gonzaga in scoring (17.5) and rebounding (7.9). Kispert was second in scoring (13.9) with a team-leading 78 3-pointers. Tillie averaged 13.6 points and 5 rebounds.

First-team selections included Saint Mary’s Jordan Ford, BYU’s Yoeli Childs, Pepperdine’s Colbey Ross and CSU Northridge’s Lamine Diane. Kispert and Tillie were joined on the second team by BYU’s TJ Haws, Saint Mary’s Malik Fitts and Pacific’s Jahlil Tripp.