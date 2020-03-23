Gonzaga Basketball
Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev voted third-team All-America by U.S. Basketball Writers Association

Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev drives against Saint Mary’s forward Dan Fotu in the WCC Tournament title game. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga sophomore forward Filip Petrusev was named third-team All-America by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

Petrusev has been selected to five All-America teams, including CBS Sports, Sporting News, AP and USA Today. The 6-foot-11 Serbian paced Gonzaga at 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Petrusev, Jordan Nwora (Louisville), Jared Butler (Baylor), Tre Jones (Duke) and Jalen Smith (Maryland) were on the third team.

First-team honors went to Markus Howard (Marquette), Myles Powell (Seton Hall), Udoka Azubuike (Kansas), Luka Garza (Iowa) and Obi Tobbin (Dayton). Malachi Flynn (San Diego State), Cassius Winston (Michigan State), Devon Dotson (Kansas), Payton Pritchard (Oregon) and Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke) were first-team selections.

