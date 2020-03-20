Great Falls Americans’ Goalie Viktor Wennberg Commits To Northland University

By Leo Goldman SWX

Viktor Wennberg announced on Facebook today that he has committed to Northland University in Ashland, Wisconsin. Wennberg finishes his Americans career with a record of 41-8-1, a goals against average of 1.99, a save percentage of .935, and 6 shutouts. This season Viktor finished the season 23-5-1 and was 2-0 in the playoffs..Viktor was a 2018-19 Frontier Division Top Prospect.