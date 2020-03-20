Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev selected third-team AP All-America

Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev was named to the AP All-America third team, becoming the first sophomore in program history to make one of AP’s top three teams.

The Zags have had at least one player earn AP All-America recognition for six straight seasons and seven of the last eight.

Petrusev was named WCC player of the year earlier this month, marking the first time a sophomore had won the award since 1981.

The 6-foot-11 forward averaged a team-leading 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds. He averaged 18.5 points on 57.8% shooting in conference games. Petrusev drew the fourth most fouls per 40 minutes and attempted 238 free throws, also fourth nationally.

Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, Baylor’s Jared Butler, Duke’s Tre Jones and Maryland’s Jalen Smith joined Petrusev on the third team.

Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Iowa’s Luka Garza made first team. Toppin was the lone unanimous selection.

Second-team honors went to Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn, Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. and Kansas duo Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike.