Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev selected third-team AP All-America

Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev was named to the AP All-America third team, becoming the first sophomore in program history to make one of AP’s top three teams.

The Zags have had at least one player earn AP All-America recognition for six straight seasons and seven of the last eight.

Petrusev was named WCC player of the year earlier this month, marking the first time a sophomore had won the award since 1981.

The 6-foot-11 forward averaged a team-leading 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds. He averaged 18.5 points on 57.8% shooting in conference games. Petrusev drew the fourth most fouls per 40 minutes and attempted 238 free throws, also fourth nationally.

Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, Baylor’s Jared Butler, Duke’s Tre Jones and Maryland’s Jalen Smith joined Petrusev on the third team.

Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Iowa’s Luka Garza made first team. Toppin was the lone unanimous selection.

Second-team honors went to Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn, Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. and Kansas duo Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike.

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.