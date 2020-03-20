Gonzaga, Texas Tech schedule December clash in Phoenix

Gonzaga is lining up another December to remember.

The Bulldogs have scheduled a marquee matchup against Texas Tech on Dec. 19 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

The Zags lost to the Red Raiders 75-69 in Anaheim in the 2019 Elite Eight. Texas Tech fell to Virginia in overtime in the national championship game.

Gonzaga already has home games against Arizona on Dec. 5 and Washington on Dec. 12.

The Zags went 3-0 against Washington, Arizona and North Carolina in an 11-day span last December. Two seasons ago, Gonzaga finished 2-2 versus Creighton, Washington, Tennessee and North Carolina over a two-week stretch in December.

Gonzaga also will play in the Orlando Invitational. The field includes Auburn, Michigan State, Xavier, Boise State, Saint Louis, Belmont and Siena.

Texas Tech finished 18-13, 9-9 in the Big 12. ESPN projected the Red Raiders as a 10 seed. Freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey, a 42.6% 3-point shooter, was the team’s top scorer at 15.0 points.

Freshman wing Terrence Shannon Jr., sophomore guard Kyler Edwards and rising senior guard Davide Moretti, who scored 12 points against GU in the 2019 game, joined Ramsey in the starting lineup. Forward Joel Ntambwe, who averaged 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds as a freshman starter at UNLV, should join the rotation.

Gonzaga was No. 1 and Texas Tech No. 10 in USA Today’s way-too-early top 25 for next season.

The Zags are 0-3 against Texas Tech with losses in the 2005 and 2019 NCAA tournaments and the 2007 Great Alaska Shootout.