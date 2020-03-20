Analysis: Lack of postseason won’t take away from Gonzaga women’s stellar campaign

It’s OK to dream, basketball fans.

In a normal world, the Gonzaga women would be playing a first-round NCAA Tournament game Saturday in Spokane.

As a No 4 seed, they would have been heavy favorites to move on the second round, where a sold-out Kennel would have pushed them into the Sweet 16.

Most likely, that would have meant a trip to the Portland Regional, where Coach Lisa Fortier would match wits with her old boss Kelly Graves and the Oregon Ducks.

Instead, Fortier and her husband and assistant coach, Craig, spent Selection Monday choosing lesson plans for their three young children.

On the court and off, the Fortiers are always prepared. During the weekend, Fortier lugged an armful of books home before the libraries closed.

By Tuesday, the game plan was set.

“Craig and I are taking turns, teaching our kids what we can,” said Fortier, who tried to adopt a life-goes-on attitude in a March without the usual Madness.

“I think there is a lot of positive in this,” Fortier said. “It’s good to re-evaluate things… and I’m always craving more time with my children.”

Still, Fortier admits to thinking about the what-ifs, especially after the Zags posted a 28-3 record that stands as the best, percentage-wise, in program history.

But was it the best season overall? Assuming the Zags followed form and fell to the Ducks in the Sweet 16, that would have meant a final record of 30-4 – still the best in program history.

But we will never know.

♦ ♦ ♦

Top Gonzaga women’s basketball seasons

Year Record Pct. Postseason 2019-20 28-3 .903 None 2004-05 28-4 .875 NIT second round 2010-11 31-5 .861 NCAA Elite 8 2009-10 29-5 .853 NCAA Sweet 16 2013-14 29-5 .853 NCAA first round 2018-19 29-5 .853 NCAA second round 2011-12 28-6 .824 NCAA Sweet 16 2017-18 27-6 .818 NCAA first round 2008-09 27-7 .794 NCAA second round 2014-15 26-8 .765 NCAA Sweet 16

♦ ♦ ♦

“We had goals,” Fortier said. “This whole year is going to be talked about for a long time, and for a lot of teams it’s going to go down with an asterisk.”

However, in the Zags’ case, it’s time to change the punctuation to an exclamation mark. Not only did this year’s team post the fewest losses program history, they went 17-1 in the West Coast Conference, reached program highs in the national rankings as well as the Rating Percentage Index, or RPI.

The Bulldogs climbed as high as No. 11 in the AP poll earlier this season and reached No. 10 in the coaches poll before finishing 13th in both. heir RPI – a key metric used by the NCAA selection committee – ended at 12th.

“It certainly will go down as one of the best seasons,” said Fortier, who has been a part of every big year, either as an assistant or head coach.

Fortier was on the bench during the Courtney Vandersloot era from 2008-11, when the Zags put together a four-year record of 112-26 (81.1%), with three NCAA appearances and one in the NIT.

However, this year’s senior class of Jessie Loera and Katie Campbell goes out with a final mark of 110-22, or 83.3%. They also would have reached the NCAAs all four years.

Fortier has been head coach for only six years, but four of the top 10 seasons, percentage wise, have taken place since she was named to succeed Graves in the spring of 2014.

Most satisfying to Fortier, they did it with consummate balance. No player averaged more than the 12.3 ppg logged by junior wing Jill Townsend, while eight averaged 6 points or more.

It was the same story on the glass, where junior forward Jenn Wirth led the way with 6.9 rpg on a team that outrebounded opponents by almost seven per game.

“We have a lot of weapons,” Fortier said late in the regular season.

Even after losing one of their biggest – senior guard Katie Campbell – the Zags won six of their last eight. Had Campbell stayed healthy, it’s probable they would have run the table, or certainly beaten Portland last week in the WCC tournament semifinals.

Again, we will never know what could have been.