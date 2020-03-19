Analysis: As waiting game continues with Jadeveon Clowney, where else could Seahawks look to bolster pass rush?

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – As Day 4 of the NFL free-agency negotiating/signing period opened Thursday, the Seahawks’ biggest question – the fate of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney – became one that may not be answered for far longer than anticipated.

While almost all of the top free agents were already spoken for – either re-signing with their own team or agreements with new ones – there was little buzz about Clowney other than that he’s waiting for the market for his services to develop the way he hoped.

And potentially willing to take his chances.

During an NFL Network roundtable discussion of Clowney’s situation Thursday, Mike Garafolo reported he has an offer on the table from the Seahawks (no surprise there), but it’s not one he had been hoping to get.

What’s Clowney hoping to get? Likely something in the five-year range, averaging $21-22 million a year or so.

Garafolo said Clowney is hoping other teams will “engage” with him about a new deal “and see if the Seahawks will raise their price a little bit.” But NFL Network reported while Clowney has continued to speak to other teams “he has not gotten close” to the number he had been seeking.

Fellow analyst/reporter Tom Peliserro responded that Clowney would just “wait and see if eventually teams’ money comes up” and cited the example of Ndamukong Suh in 2018, when he did not sign until roughly two weeks after the negotiating period began.

Simply put, the consensus around the league is that the market for Clowney hasn’t developed the way he envisioned.

There are a couple of potential reasons for that:

Clowney’s health and the complications to get a physical done because of the coronavirus outbreak: Clowney had surgery in January to repair a core muscle injury suffered last November, and has had a few other ailments throughout his career. Contracts are completed pending physicals conducted by team physicians. Players can have physicals done by a neutral doctor where they are – Clowney is said to be in Houston – but especially for really expensive free agents, teams may be wary of that.

A debate over how much Clowney is worth: Even if this had been a normal free-agency year, it’s unclear if Clowney would have received offers on par with the top edge rushers/ends in the league, such as DeForest Buckner and DeMarcus Lawrence, each at $21 million per season. As Pro Football Focus put in its assessment of Clowney, who had three sacks last season: “Pass rushers earn massive contracts for their ability to get after the quarterback, but Clowney has always been good, not great, in that department. The price tag may be too high for many teams, but Clowney brings top run defense and solid pass-rush to the table, though his game has never really lived up to his draft hype and he’s never matched the production of other dominant edge defenders.”

The Seahawks’ exact offer remains unclear, but it’s likely more in the $17-19 million range, and possibly for fewer years. They have mostly resisted contracts longer than four seasons in recent seasons. The Seahawks have generally tried to adhere to giving an offer and sticking with it and not getting caught in bidding wars.

As many around the league have begun to note, at some point the Seahawks may have to move on. There’s a thought a few teams are waiting to see what happens with Clowney before making moves on other defensive ends.

The Seahawks agreed to terms with Bruce Irvin and re-signed tackle Jarran Reed, but they need to do much more to beef up a pass rush that had just 28 sacks last season and have been known to be exploring options far and wide.

So who else is available?

Here are a few names: